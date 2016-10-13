Oct 13 EQT Midstream Partners Lp

* EQT Corporation sells transmission, storage and gathering assets to EQT Midstream Partners

* EQT -Sold Allegheny Valley connector transmission and storage system, along with several marcellus gathering systems, to EQT Midstream for $275 million in cash

* EQT Corp says sale did not include a small gathering system that is currently being evaluated for potential sale to a third-party

* EQT Corp says expects gathering systems to generate EBITDA of $16 million in 2017, increasing to $30 million in 2018