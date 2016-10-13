Oct 13 Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany & Co - Effective as of Oct 7, 2016, maturity for each of credit agreements entered on Oct. 7, 2014, extended for 1 additional year - SEC filing

* Tiffany & Co - Credit agreements will mature, respectively, in 2019 and 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2e5jr6T)