Oct 13 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes - On Oct. 12, co, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into an amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Alkermes - Amendment amends credit agreement to extend maturity date of the about $286 million outstanding term loan by two years to September 25, 2021 Source: (bit.ly/2e5hN5b)