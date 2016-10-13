UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Nvidia Corp
* On October 7 entered into a credit agreement to repay and re-borrow amounts up to $575 million - SEC filing
* Nvidia Corp- Commitments under credit agreement are available for a five year period ending on October 7, 2021 - SEC filing
* Nvidia - Agreement permits co to obtain additional revolving loan commitments,commitments to issue letters of credit under agreement of upto $425 million Source: (bit.ly/2e5iLyd) Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc