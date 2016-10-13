UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Mawson West Ltd
* filed amended and restated unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for Q2 ended June 30, 2016
* Amendment to statements relating to goods in transit to account for supplier account discrepancies separately as prepayments until finalisation
* loss for Q2 decreased from US$10.9 million to US$8.7 million (or from US$0.11 per share to US$0.08 per share)
* due to changes in co's accounting, co has recorded gain on loan revision of $4.6 million, reduced non-current loans and borrowings by $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc