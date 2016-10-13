Oct 14 CSL Ltd :

* On 13 October 2016 it closed a new USD550 million private placement in US

* Private placement has a weighted average interest rate of 3.0% and an average life of 12.5 years

* New facility was for AUD350 million bank facility and has a three year maturity

* Proceeds from new debt raisings will be used to fund group's capital management plan and for general corporate purposes