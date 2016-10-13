BRIEF-HgCapital announces sale of Zenith to Bridgepoint
* Has agreed sale of Zenith, largest independent vehicle leasing business in UK, to Bridgepoint in a transaction totalling 750 million stg
Oct 13 Allianz:
* Allianz says has acquired a 45 percent interest in park place; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) assigned Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" - R&I
* Irish mortgage performance and home prices buoy several sectors, amid arrears concerns