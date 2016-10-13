BRIEF-R&I assigns Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" and negative outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) assigned Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" - R&I
Oct 14 AIA Group Ltd :
* 27 per cent growth in VONB to US$689 million in Q3
* VONB margin of 50.7 per cent in Q3
* Q3 annualised new premiums (ANP) US$1.33 billion versus US$936 million
* Life insurance markets in Asia will continue to benefit from significant structural economic and demographic trends
* "Remain confident in prospects for AIA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Irish mortgage performance and home prices buoy several sectors, amid arrears concerns
* Randgold - negotiations underway to resolve illegal sit-in which started at tTongon mine late on 26 Jan by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments