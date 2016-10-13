Oct 14 Star Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Queensland Government has granted a new casino licence

* Casino licence will be issued to a joint venture entity of which Star Entertainment Group has a 50% interest.

* Co's share of payment is $77 million, which is expected to be paid to queensland government on or before 27 october 2016

* Grant of casino licence triggers obligation of destination brisbane consortium to make payment of $213 million to Queensland Government