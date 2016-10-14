Oct 14 Provident Financial Plc

* Interim management statement

* Has continued to perform well and produced a Q3 profit performance in line with its internal plans

* Vanquis bank has delivered good growth and margins through Q3 of year

* Customer numbers at Vanquis and receivables at end of september showed year-on-year growth of 7 pct and 13 pct compared with 6.5 pct and 11.7 pct at June

* CCD- year-on-year receivables growth of 5 pct at end of September, up from 2.6 pct at june

* Performed well through Q3 of year

* Credit quality in all three businesses is very sound and reinforces confidence in delivering good results for 2016 as a whole

* Satsuma's customer numbers and receivables ended seasonally quiet Q3 at 49,000 (June 2016: 48,000) and 14 mln stg (June 2016: 12.6 mln stg)

* Satsuma business is expected to make a small loss for year as a whole

* Moneybarn customer numbers and receivables ended September at 39,000 (June 2016: 36,000) and 286 mln stg (June 2016: 264.4 mln stg) respectively