Oct 14 HarbourVest:
* Had put forward an alternative asset proposal to SVG
Capital
* Is in discussions with SVG Capital and its advisers to
conclude a transaction pursuant to asset proposal as quickly as
possible
* Full and final cash takeover offer is being further
extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing
date which will be 1.00 pm (London Time) on Oct. 18
* As at 1.00 pm (London Time) on Oct. 13, Harbourvest Bidco
has received valid acceptances in respect of 43,265,968 SVG
capital shares, representing 27.7 pct
