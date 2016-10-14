Oct 14 HarbourVest:

* Had put forward an alternative asset proposal to SVG Capital

* Is in discussions with SVG Capital and its advisers to conclude a transaction pursuant to asset proposal as quickly as possible

* Full and final cash takeover offer is being further extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 pm (London Time) on Oct. 18

* As at 1.00 pm (London Time) on Oct. 13, Harbourvest Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of 43,265,968 SVG capital shares, representing 27.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)