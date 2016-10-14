UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Sybly Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 20.7 million rupees versus loss of 2.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 239.4 million rupees versus 161.3 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dOGzHT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources