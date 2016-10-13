BRIEF-R&I assigns Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" and negative outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) assigned Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" - R&I
Oct 14 Modern Land China Co Ltd :
* Entered into purchase agreement in connection with issue of USD350 million 6.875% senior notes due 2019
* Gross proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately USD349 million
* Intends to use proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) assigned Japan Exchange Group's rating at "AA+" - R&I
* Irish mortgage performance and home prices buoy several sectors, amid arrears concerns
* Randgold - negotiations underway to resolve illegal sit-in which started at tTongon mine late on 26 Jan by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments