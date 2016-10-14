Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 Infosys Ltd
* Infosys Ltd - net employee addition was 2,779 in Sept-quarter
* Infosys Ltd - Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 15.7 percent versus 14.1 percent year ago
* Infosys Ltd - Sept quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 20 percent versus 19.9 percent year ago
* Infosys Ltd - "operating cash flows for the quarter were healthy and we effectively navigated a volatile currency environment through prudent hedging"
* Infosys Ltd says Q2 utilization excluding trainees up by 200 BPS sequentially to 82.5% Source text - (bit.ly/2e9J62U) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)