Oct 14 Ratos Ab

* says in conjunction with publication of its third-quarter report, ratos will implement considerable impairments of book values

* in total, it is expected that impairment of goodwill and shares in associates attributable to owners of parent will amount to approximately sek 1.7 billion

* impairment is attributable to portfolio companies of aibel, ah industries, biolin scientific, euromaint and jøtul

* "Some of our companies are operating under tough market conditions and are showing a weak earnings trend. To reflect the companies' market conditions, we are adapting our book values

* The exact amount of the impairment will be established in the third-quarter report and will be charged to the Ratos Group's net earnings