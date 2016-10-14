Oct 14 Ratos Ab
* says in conjunction with publication of its third-quarter
report, ratos will implement considerable impairments of book
values
* in total, it is expected that impairment of goodwill and
shares in associates attributable to owners of parent will
amount to approximately sek 1.7 billion
* impairment is attributable to portfolio companies of
aibel, ah industries, biolin scientific, euromaint and jøtul
* The total impairment attributable to the owners of the
parent is expected to amount to approximately SEK 1.7 billion,
of which approximately SEK 1.1 billion is
attributable to the impairment of Aibel's book value*
* "Some of our companies are operating under tough market
conditions and are showing a weak earnings trend. To reflect the
companies' market conditions, we are adapting our book values
* The exact amount of the impairment will be established in
the third-quarter report and will be charged to the Ratos
Group's net earnings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)