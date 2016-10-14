Oct 14 Altice NV :

* Increases its stake in SFR Group

* Agrees to acquire an aggregate number of 23.1 million SFR group shares in private off-market transactions

* Following settlement of these transactions, Altice to hold directly and indirectly 82.94% of capital and 82.93% of voting rights of SFR Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)