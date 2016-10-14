UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :
* Says SSWL receives increase in orders from VW Argentina
* Says total increase is from original order of 7,000 wheels to about 34,000 wheels in shipment period of Oct 16 to March 2017
* Says additional orders will result in additional forex earnings of more than $600,000 for the shipment period Source text: bit.ly/2db5He8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources