Oct 14 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :

* Says SSWL receives increase in orders from VW Argentina

* Says total increase is from original order of 7,000 wheels to about 34,000 wheels in shipment period of Oct 16 to March 2017

* Says additional orders will result in additional forex earnings of more than $600,000 for the shipment period Source text: bit.ly/2db5He8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)