UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 14 Man Group Plc
* Man group acquires aalto and launches man global private markets
* Aalto is a us and europe-based real asset focused investment manager with $1.7 billion of funds under management as of 30 september 2016.
* Acquisition supports man group's continued focus on expanding and diversifying its offering for clients as well as growing operations in us.
* Man gpm will over time develop strategies across private markets such as real estate, credit, and infrastructure.
* Man believes that building a private markets business over time represents an attractive opportunity for clients and shareholders.
* Aalto management team will continue under leadership of company's founders. In addition, mr barman and mr syrjänen will be appointed co- heads of real assets within man GPm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.