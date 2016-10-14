BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Oct 14 ad pepper media International NV :
* Concluded first nine months of financial year with record sales of 41.830 million euros ($46.85 million) (Q1-Q3 2015: 37.149 million euros)
* Group EBITDA for first nine months of current financial year came to 1.255 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: -205,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 27 A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted state regulations that would require abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetal tissue through burial or cremation, saying the rules imposed "undue burdens on a woman's right to seek a previability abortion."