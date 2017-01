Oct 14 Pareto Bank Asa

* Says confirms may bid for stake in Nyeboliger AS, but has not yet made an offer

* Says it would be a natural choice for Pareto Bank to find a partner involved in the sale of new homes and building projects

* Finansavisen on Friday reported that Pareto Bank and Sem & Johansen had made an offer for Nyeboliger AS