UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Rank Group Plc
* Rank Group Plc - interim management statement
* Total group like-for-like revenue for 15 weeks to Oct. 9 2016 has grown by 1 pct, with total revenue flat
* On a channel basis, venues revenue was down 1 pct and digital revenue grew by 7 pct
* Grosvenor Casinos' venue like-for-like revenue declined by 1 pct
* Expectations for full year remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources