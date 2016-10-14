Oct 14 Delek US Holdings Inc :
* Delek US Holdings-on october 14, delivered non-binding
letter to special committee of board of alon usa proposing
potential business transaction - sec filing
* Delek US Holdings - proposes a business combination of
Delek and Alon Usa Energy
* Delek US Holdings - board of directors has authorized
management to engage in negotiations and the making of this
proposal
* Delek US -propose to buy each outstanding share of Alon
which Delek does not already own at fixed exchange ratio of 0.44
Delek shares for each outstanding Alon share
* Delek US Holdings-as described in letter, Delek will not
move forward with proposed transaction unless approved by
special committee of board of alon usa
* Delek US Holdings - given the all-stock nature of the
transaction, proposal would not be subject to any financing
contingency
* Delek US Holdings - reports 47.2 percent stake in alon usa
energy inc as of October 14
* Delek US Holdings - has Engaged Tudor, Pickering, Holt &
Co. And Norton Rose Fulbright Us Llp as financial and legal
advisors
Source text (bit.ly/2doW4a1)
Further company coverage: