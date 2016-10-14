BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Oct 14 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
* Fy group operating revenue s$ 1.12 billion versus s$1.18 billion year ago
* Fy net profit s$ 265.3 million versus s$321.7 million year ago
* final dividend 8 cents per share
* special dividend 3 cents per share in cash
* market conditions are expected to remain difficult
* "newsprint prices are expected to strengthen"
* "will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation" Source text (bit.ly/2e6CEFb) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 27 A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted state regulations that would require abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetal tissue through burial or cremation, saying the rules imposed "undue burdens on a woman's right to seek a previability abortion."