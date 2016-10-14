BRIEF-Fuji Oil's construction unit applies for bankruptcy procedure
* Says the co's unit, a Tokyo-based construction unit, applied for bankruptcy procedure with Tokyo district court
Oct 14 Panevezio Statybos Trestas Ab
* Informs that creditor's application for initiation of bankruptcy proceedings of unit BALTLITSTROJ OOO has been filed Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: