Oct 14 Aureus Mining Inc :
* Aureus Mining Inc - US$72 million equity fundraise to
finance the transition to an owner-operator mining model and
strengthen the balance sheet
* Aureus Mining Inc - granted an option to numis securities
limited in order to enable numis to increase size of placing by
up to 540 million shares
* Aureus Mining Inc - raised approximately $72 million
through issue of 3.9 billion new common shares of company at
placing price
* Aureus Mining Inc says company is targeting production of
approximately 100,000 ounces of gold in 2017
* Aureus Mining Inc - option to numis securities limited to
increase size of placing for gross proceeds of approximately
us$10 million
* Aureus Mining-approximately us$60 million to be raised
from mng gold jersey through a direct subscription with company
at a price of 1.5p per share
* Aureus Mining - proceeds of subscription to be used to
effect co's transition to owner-operator mining model
