Oct 14 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vertex Pharma - on oct 13 amended and expanded research,
development and commercialization agreement with cystic fibrosis
foundation therapeutics inc
* Vertex Pharma - amendment provides for upfront program
award from cfft to us of $75.0 million,development funding from
cfft to us of upto $6.0 million annually
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- pursuant to amendment , co
will continue to pay royalties ranging from low single digits to
mid-single digits
* Vertex Pharma-entered into data license deal with Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation, co will pay for continuing access to data
from CFF's patient registry
Source text - bit.ly/2eom87x
Further company coverage: