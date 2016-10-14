Oct 14 Golar Lng Partners Lp
* Announces exchange of incentive distribution rights
* Says agreement to exchange all of existing incentive
distribution rights for issuance of a new class of incentive
distribution rights
* Says in connection with transaction, minimum quarterly
distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit
* Says partnership expects to enter into preliminary
discussions with Golar regarding potential acquisition of
interest in Golar Hilli
* Transaction was approved by board of directors of
partnership
* Says in event partnership acquires an interest in Golar
Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to partnership's
revenue backlog
* Says if partnership buys interest in Golar Hilli, it is
expected to reduce exposure to existing time charters that run
off at 2017 end
