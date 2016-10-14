Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 Digia Oyj :
* Finnish Tax Administration chooses Digia Finland Ltd as software supplier of national income register
* Solution will be delivered as a fixed-price project worth 13.7 million euros ($15.35 million)
* Overall cost for a 15-year contract period is about 90 million euros, of which Digia accounts for approximately 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)