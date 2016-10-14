Oct 14 Digia Oyj :

* Finnish Tax Administration chooses Digia Finland Ltd as software supplier of national income register

* Solution will be delivered as a fixed-price project worth 13.7 million euros ($15.35 million)

* Overall cost for a 15-year contract period is about 90 million euros, of which Digia accounts for approximately 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)