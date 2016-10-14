Oct 14 M&C SpA :
* Finalizes contracts with Dea Capital SpA for sale
of all of its shares and rights in fund Idea EESS (IDeA
Efficienza Energetica e Sviluppo Sostenibile) for a total of 5.3
million euros ($5.94 million)
* Idea EESS is a closed-end investment fund reserved to
qualified investors managed by IDeA Capital Funds SGR, a
wholly-owned unit of DeA Capital
* The units involved in the transaction represent 15.1
percent of the total size of the fund, of which DeA Capital
already owns 15.3 percent
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
