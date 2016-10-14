BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc
* Co to sell its onshore California Oil And Gas Properties to Sentinel Peak Resources California Llc
* Announces agreement to sell onshore California Oil & Gas properties for $742 million, including contingent consideration
* FCX to receive cash consideration of $592 million at closing, additional consideration of $50 million per annum in each of 2018, 2019, 2020
* Says net cash proceeds will be used for debt repayment
* Company does not expect to record a material gain or loss on transaction
* Says purchasers to also assume future abandonment obligations associated with properties, which had book value of about $0.1 billion at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru