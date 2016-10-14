BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc :
* Sentinel Peak Resources announces the acquisition of Freeport-McMoran's onshore California assets for $742 million
* Sentinel Peak Resources- has entered agreement with oil and gas subsidiary of Freeport-McMoran Inc to purchase onshore California assets for $592 million
* Sentinel Peak Resource -agreement includes additional consideration of up to $150 million payable in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru