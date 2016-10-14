UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Ltd :
* Keen Capital, Baiye, Geo Holdings and target company entered into agreement on 14 october 2016
* Capital contribution for formation of joint venture company is HK$30 million
* Pursuant to agreement, Keen Capital, Baiye, Geo Holdings will establish joint venture co to invest in target co
* Target company is Geo Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources