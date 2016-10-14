Oct 14 China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Ltd :

* Keen Capital, Baiye, Geo Holdings and target company entered into agreement on 14 october 2016

* Capital contribution for formation of joint venture company is HK$30 million

* Pursuant to agreement, Keen Capital, Baiye, Geo Holdings will establish joint venture co to invest in target co

* Target company is Geo Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: