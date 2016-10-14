Oct 14 Noble House Hotels & Resorts

* Payment Card Security Incident At Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa And Hotel Terra Identified And Stopped; Guests Notified

* Payment Card System For Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, Hotel Terra May Have Been Compromised Between Sept 5 And Sept 6

* No Evidence That Any Cards Used At Teton Mountain Lodge Or Hotel Terra After September 6, 2016, Were Affected.