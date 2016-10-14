Oct 14 Miraculum SA :

* Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. sells 0.6 million of the company's shares at 2.5 zloty per share

* Monika Nowakowska is the chairman of the management of both, Miraculum and Rubid where she is also a controlling partner

* Fire Max Fund Sp. z o.o. buys 0.6 million of Miraculum's shares, raises stake to 7.82 percent from 2.61 percent