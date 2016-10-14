Oct 14 Naspers Ltd

* JSE: NPN - Sale Of Grupa Allegro Sp.Z.O.O. And Ceneo S.P.Z.O.O

* Deal for total consideration of us$3.253bn

* Sale to funds advised by private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa

* Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund continued scaling of ecommerce businesses, and finance new acquisitions

* Closing of deal expected before end of fiscal 2017