Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 Naspers Ltd
* JSE: NPN - Sale Of Grupa Allegro Sp.Z.O.O. And Ceneo S.P.Z.O.O
* Deal for total consideration of us$3.253bn
* Sale to funds advised by private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa
* Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund continued scaling of ecommerce businesses, and finance new acquisitions
* Closing of deal expected before end of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)