Oct 14 S&P:
* S&P-Malta long-term ratings raised to 'a-' on strong
economic growth; outlook stable
* S&P on Malta- Economy will expand in real terms by 3%
year on average in 2016-2019
* S&P on Malta- "economy is exposed to potential external
shocks, largest being possible disruption to trade, financial
markets from U.K. brexit"
* S&P on Malta-outllok reflects view that upside potential
of malta's economic,fiscal performance is balanced by downside
risks related to brexit
* S&P on Malta- we consider the financial services industry
to be sufficiently diversified to contain the risks related to
brexit
Source text : [bit.ly/2dZuUGy]