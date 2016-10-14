Oct 14 S&P:

* S&P-Malta long-term ratings raised to 'a-' on strong economic growth; outlook stable

* S&P on Malta- Economy will expand in real terms by 3% year on average in 2016-2019

* S&P on Malta- "economy is exposed to potential external shocks, largest being possible disruption to trade, financial markets from U.K. brexit"

* S&P on Malta-outllok reflects view that upside potential of malta's economic,fiscal performance is balanced by downside risks related to brexit

* S&P on Malta- we consider the financial services industry to be sufficiently diversified to contain the risks related to brexit Source text : [bit.ly/2dZuUGy]