Oct 14 Patheon NV :

* Three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary work stoppages due to power outages and weather-related events

* Manati and Florence sites have resumed full operations; Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week

* Sites impacted by Hurricane Matthew are in Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; and, Manati, Puerto Rico - SEC filing

* Hurricane Matthew caused a loss of power at Florence site and local flooding on roadways near our Greenville site

* Does not expect temporary work stoppages to impact 2017 results

* Fire at a power plant in Puerto Rico resulted in a power outage across most of island, including Patheon's manufacturing site in Manati

* Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week