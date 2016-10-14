BRIEF-TVH says third raised offer of 261 p/shr of Lavendon is final
* Announces that third increased offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon Group Plc is final and offer price will not be increased Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
* Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals Llc says has sold $48 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $48 million - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2e53zSq]
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 Danske Bank has increased the portion of its portfolios invested in stocks, mostly in Europe and the United States, as it expects heightened political risk in emerging markets during Donald Trump's presidency.