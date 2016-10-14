Oct 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant Patient Access and Pricing Committee comments on
recent pricing action decisions
* Patient Access and Pricing Committee has made decisions
regarding price changes of products in company's neurology, GI
and urology portfolios
* Planned wholesale acquisition price changes, effective
October 14, range from 2.0 percent to 9.0 percent
* There will be no pricing adjustments this year on
dermatology and ophthalmology products
* 2016 pricing actions across its U.S. branded RX portfolio,
represent an increase of less than 2.0 percent within calendar
2016 year
