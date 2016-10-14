Oct 14 Lendingclub Corp

* Announcing updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates as part of regular and continuous adjustment process

* Anticipate loans originated in H2 and going forward to benefit from changes to co's credit policy and co's interest rates

* Effective October 14, 2016, interest rates on the Lending Club platform will increase by a weighted average of 26 bps

* Rate increases are concentrated in grades F and G with marginal changes in other grades

* Lendingclub - About 1 percent of borrowers who previously would have been able to obtain a loan under prior underwriting criteria will no longer be approved

* Lendingclub - Interest rates on co's platform increased by weighted average of approximately 135 basis points from Nov. 2015 to June 2016 - sec filing

* Lendingclub - Interest rate increases from Nov. 2015 to June 2016 were concentrated in grades D through G - SEC filing