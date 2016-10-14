Oct 14 Osiris Therapeutics Inc
* says on October 14, 2016, company commenced steps to
terminate enrollment in its OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial
* Osiris -trial was investigating safety and efficacy of
OTI-15-01 in patients suffering from chronic DFUS that have not
responded to standard of care therapy
* Osiris -patients currently enrolled in trial will continue
with their current course of treatment and scheduled visit
assessments, as outlined in protocol
* Osiris -decision to terminate reflects co's desire to
allocate more of its research, development resources to other
clinical programs-SEC filing
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2epHgdQ)
Further company coverage: