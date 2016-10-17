Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Altice NV :
* Altice announces successful refinancing of existing debt of its SFR credit pool, pricing 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) equivalent of term loans
* Transaction will improve SFR's debt maturity profile (from 7.3 to 7.6 years, pro forma as of september 2016) and reduce weighted average cost of debt (from 5.3 pct to 5.2 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)