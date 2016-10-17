Oct 17 Altice NV :

* Altice announces successful refinancing of existing debt of its SFR credit pool, pricing 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) equivalent of term loans

* Transaction will improve SFR's debt maturity profile (from 7.3 to 7.6 years, pro forma as of september 2016) and reduce weighted average cost of debt (from 5.3 pct to 5.2 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)