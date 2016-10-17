Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Go Internet SpA :
* Says that the board has approved the proposal of the institutional investor to amend their binding expression of interest
* The institutional investor says they intend to subscribe to the shares resulting from the capital increase that may remain unsubscribed at the end of the offer period, also through the acquisition and exercise of pre-emption rights
* The institutional investor will still subscribe as well to shares for up to the maximum nominal value of 2 million euros ($2.24 million)
* On Sept. 27, the board approved a rights issue for up to 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)