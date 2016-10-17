Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 R S Software (India) Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 57.6 million rupees versus loss 39.1 million rupees last quarter
* Sept quarter revenue 189.6 million rupees versus 285.2 million rupees last quarter Source text: [ Consolidated Q2FY17 vs Q1FY17 (Q-o-Q)
Revenues at Rs. 18.96 crore v/s Rs. 28.52 crore,
Net Profit at Rs (5.76) crore v/s Rs. (3.91) crore
EBIDTA at Rs. (6.96) crore v/s Rs. (4.54) crore
EBIDTA margin at (37) % v/s (16) % ]
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)