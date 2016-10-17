Oct 17 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Wins in consortium a multi-year European tender for the supply of IT services in 2016-2019 with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

* Total value of the contract is about 7.4 million euros ($8.29 million), of which more than 4.8 million euros will go to Be Think, Solve, Execute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)