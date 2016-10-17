Oct 17 Mondo TV SpA :

* Signs an agreement with Hong Kong-based Broadvision for the acquisition by the latter of 50 percent of rights on three animation projects for $4.8 million per project

* The three projects are being developed by Mondo TV with Studio 56

* Broadvision will also take care of the distribution of the series for fifteen years in China and India