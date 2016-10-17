Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Anoto Group AB :
* Enters into investment agreement with ABLE Investment Advisors Inc. in total amount of $6 million to replace investment agreement with SMark
* On July 15 Anoto and Digiwork entered into agreement to establish cross shareholding involving $2 million investment by Anoto into SMark, Digiwork's listed parent company, and $5 million investment by SMark in Anoto
* Parties have now decided to revise their plan for SMark's investment into Anoto as due to recent KOSDAQ Market Regulations regarding cross-investment investment by SMark into Anoto could potentially lead to sanctions being imposed
* ABLE Investment Advisors is related party to SMark
* Says cooperation between Anoto and SMark continues as planned and will not be affected by new investment agreement with ABLE
* Says joint development between Anoto and Digiwork of "Product DNA" is progressing according to plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)