* Agreement to dispose of 16.7 pct stake in SGN
* Has entered into an agreement to sell a 16.7 pct equity
stake in Scotia Gas Networks Limited
* For a headline consideration of 621 mln stg based on an
effective economic date of April 1 2016
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of this
month, with consideration being settled in cash
* Sale follows a review announced by SSE in May 2016. SSE
will retain a 33.3 pct equity stake in SGN
* Will set out its intentions with regard to proceeds in its
interim results statement on Nov. 9 2016
* Following completion, co will have an ownership interest
in 5 economically-regulated energy networks with estimated total
regulated asset value of over 7 bln stg
* Through continuing investment, this is expected to
increase to almost 8.5 bln stg by March 2018
