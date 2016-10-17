UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 CI Games SA :
* "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" ("SGW3") to have its premiere on April 4, 2017
* Decides to postpone the game's premiere until April 4 next year, following the analysis of the current work progress on the game, especially on its optimisation and functioning on consoles
* The game's debut had already beed deferred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources