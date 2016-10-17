Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
* JSE: MTN - Extension Of The Mtn Zakhele Futhi Offer Period to Friday, 28 October 2016
* MTN and MTN Zakhele have agreed to extend MTN zakhele futhi offer by a week to Friday, 28 October 2016
* Mtn Group - extension largely to allow MTN Zakhele investors, who wish to elect ordinary shares, time to complete their re-investment offer election process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)